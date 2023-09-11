IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Hits 47th Hundred, Becomes Fastest Batter To 13,000 ODI Runs

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Monday made history after scoring his 47th ODI hundred in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Kohli also completed 13,000 ODI runs to become the fastest to get to the landmark in this format.

Kohli in fact, has been the fastest to 8K, 9K, 10K, 11K, 12K and now 13K runs in the 50-over format for Team India.

King Kohli Joins Exclusive ODI list

He joined Sachin Tendulkar (18,426), Kumar Sangakkara (14,234), Ricky Ponting (13,704) and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) in an elite list of batters with 13K runs in ODI cricket.

Kohli shattered Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to enter the 13K club in his 267th ODI innings. Tendulkar had achieved the landmark in 321 innings ahead of Ponting (341), Sangakkara (363) and Jayasuriya (416).

He brought out his best against the Men in Green and ended up with 122 not out off 94 balls with 9 fours and three sixes.

The 34-year-old is second on the list of batters with the most ODI hundreds behind Tendulkar, who has 49 in the format. Notably, Kohli took 168 innings less than Tendulkar to score 47 centuries.

The Kohli-Rahul Show in Colombo

Kohli shared an unbeaten 233-run partnership with KL Rahul, who smashed his 6th ODI hundred and ended up with 111 runs off 106 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

Kohli and Rahul's bliztkreig was preceded by half-centuries from openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58). This is only the fourth time the Indian top four has scored 50-plus runs in an ODI innings.

The outstanding batting performance from the Indian top-order helped the team post a mammoth 356 for 2 in 50 overs on the reserve day after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

