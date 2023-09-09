Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Shows Off His Crazy Football Skills During Practice Ahead Of India vs Pakistan; Watch Video

Virat Kohli has all the talent in the world with the bat in hand on the cricket field but he's also a damn good football player.

The Indian cricket team always play football before every match with Kohli always taking part in the warm-up drill.

And he showcased his footballing skills once again on the cricket field on Saturday during the team's practice session ahead of their Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan.

A video of Kohli doing some amazing tricks with a football is spreading like wildfire on social media with fans bowled over by his skills.

Kohli will be crucial to India's chances of winning against the Men in Green as he will be expected to shoulder the batting responsibility along with captain Rohit Sharma.

Both players flopped in the tournament opener against Pakistan when Shaheen Shah Afridi ripped through the Indian top-order to leave the Men in Blue reeling at 66 for 4 before Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan saved them the blushes.

Kohli scored just 4 runs while Rohit made 11 as they couldn't handle the pace and swing of Afridi, falling in quick succession to break the hearts of Indian cricket fans.

Rain threat looms large in Colombo

India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in the Asia Cup on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan have already announced an unchanged playing XI for the high-voltage clash but India will reveal their combination after the toss.

But there are high chances of rain ruining the game as weather forecast doesn't look good for September 10, nor does it get better for the Reserve Day on Monday.

