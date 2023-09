India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Colombo Weather Ahead Of Indo-Pak Blockbuster

Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan.

I am in Colombo ๐Ÿ˜Ž Get ready for tomorrow!! PAK vs IND, 10th Sept. ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ #MominSaqib #PAKvsIND #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/FzxghYFBMf

Just landed in Colombo. Excited about Pakistan vs India. Weather looks quite amazing. #Pakistan #India #cricket pic.twitter.com/m8hVbnVMo9

Not looking good in Colombo! Dark grey clouds and light drizzle too ๐ŸŒง๏ธ๐Ÿ˜” #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/5FNYV3uR8Q

๐ŸŽฅ Seeing the game through @ImamUlHaq12 's eyes! ๐Ÿ Step into the opening batter's world one shot at a time ๐Ÿ”ฅ #PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/bWiX2DxD5X

Shubman Gill says Indian players admire Babar Azam and he's world class. That's how much Babar is respected in India and everything in the world Ma Shaa Allah ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ’š - via Qadir Khawaja #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/vchCo2pd21

Revved up and ready! ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ฅ Game mode ๐Ÿ”› as we look ahead to the Sunday clash. #PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/DJnaITYmAF

Start your weekend with an inspiring interaction ๐Ÿค— Virat Kohli shares his experience with budding cricketers ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ‘ #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/FA0YDw0Eqf