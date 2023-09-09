India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Colombo Weather Ahead Of Indo-Pak Blockbuster

09 September 2023 10:16 PM IST
Hello & Welcome to our Live Blog of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, fans are sharing memes on the scenes from tomorrow's match with rain as the real player between India and Pakistan
PCB Twitter
The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan returns in less than 24 hours as both teams will lock horns in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
All the talk in the lead up to this blockbuster clash has been about the weather in the Sri Lankan capital as rain is expected to play spoilsport once again. The Asian Cricket Council has even decided to have a one-off Reserve Day for this match but the prediction on Monday (Sept 10) is also not encouraging.
