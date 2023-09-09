 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Super 4 Blockbuster On TV & OTT
This will be Pakistan's second match in the Super Fours, they already have two points in the bag thanks to their victory over Bangladesh earlier this week.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
article-image

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 as both teams have qualified for the Super Four and will play at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

The arch-rivals had met in India's tournament opening game on September 2 but that match was washed out due to rain in Kandy's Pallekele International Stadium without a ball being bowled in the second innings after the Men in Blue opted to bat first and posted 266 on the board.

article-image

The weather is set to play a part in Sunday's match as well as showers are forecast in Sri Lanka's capital city. There will be a reserve day for this clash on Monday but the forecast for September 11 is also the same so chances of a full game look slim at the moment.

But nonetheless, both India and Pakistan will look to get the better of each other and stamp their dominance in the tournament within the time they'll have in between the rain interruptions.

article-image

Where to watch India vs Pakistan Live?

The marquee clash will be broadcast on Star Sports network on television and the live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app for free.

When to watch India vs Pakistan?

The match will be played on Sunday (September 10) at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

When is the Reserve Day for India vs Pakistan Super 4?

Yes, this is the only Super 4 match in the tournament which will have a reserve day on Monday (Sept 11).

article-image
