Budding Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat After India Star Offers Them Insights On Batting (WATCH)

Virat Kohli speaks to Sri Lankan cricketers. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Indian batting star Virat Kohli is as friendly to the upcoming or budding cricketers as it comes. In a video shared by BCCI's official handle on X, the 34-year-old was seen providing tips to young Sri Lankan cricketers during a practice session and they in turn presented him with a silver bat.

In the video shared on Twitter, the former Indian captain was seen speaking to an upcoming and Sri Lankan cricketer and highlighted the importance of doing small things right. In turn, the Sri Lankan player was also hugely impressed by Kohli's outlook and vowed to take the learnings forward. At the end of the video, the players presented him with a silver bat.

India and Virat Kohli gearing up to face Pakistan in 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 clash:

With Team India gearing up to face Pakistan in their first Super 4 clash of Asia Cup 2023, the major focus is on Kohli, who has an impressive record against the arch-rivals in ODI cricket. However, the veteran was out cheaply in the 1st round clash in Kandy, bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

With forecast for heavy rain in Colombo for the marquee clash, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day to prevent another washout. Hence, it would mean that the match will start from where it stopped. The Men in Blue qualified for the Super 4 stage after their 10-wicket victory over Nepal.