Bizarre! Bees Attack Players, Officials During Football Match In Tanzania; Video

A football match in Tanzania took a dramatic and unexpected turn when a massive swarm of bees invaded the stadium, forcing players, coaches, officials, and even the broadcast crew to dive for cover. The moment, captured on video and widely shared online became an instant viral sensation.

The incident happened when City FC Abuja took on JKU FC in Babati during a pre-season tournament. But with the two sides locked at 1-1 in the 78th minute at the Kwaraa Stadium bees decided to stake centre stage.

The incident occurred mid-game when the buzzing swarm swept across the pitch, sending everyone scrambling to lie flat on the ground in a bid to avoid getting stung. Footage shows the entire stadiumfrom players and referees to technical staff flattened in unison as the bees made their way through.

One fan joked, “Football in Tanzania turned into WWE—whole stadium hitting the floor for bees instead of goals,” while another quipped, “Never seen this type of game management at Upton Park. Bees taking more control of the midfield than most holding players I’ve coached. At least the lads kept their shape lying down!”

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the bees eventually moved on, allowing play to resume. While football matches are occasionally delayed by weather, power outages, or pitch invasions.Though the match eventually continued without further incident, the bee invasion left a lasting impression. For the players, it was a tense and unusual moment—but for fans around the world, it was a humorous reminder of the unpredictability of live sport.