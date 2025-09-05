Ex-New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor Announces His Return To Cricket, Set To Play For Samoa Cricket Team At 41 Years

Image: Ross Taylor/Instagram

Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor will be returning to cricket at the age of 41 years but will play for Samoa cricket team in the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier in Oman, which could help them qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup. Taylor was named in the 15-man squad, to be led by Caleb Jasmat, on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Taylor announced his comeback to the sport. He wrote, "It's official - I'm proud to announce that I'll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love - it's the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family."

He added,"I'm excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field."

Is Ross Taylor qualified to play for Samoa?

Taylor has a Samoan passport through his mother's heritage, and became eligible to play for Samoa after seeing out the three-year cooling-off period after his last match for New Zealand in April 2022. He will be playing under the name of Leaupepe Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor

Ross Taylor's cricket career for New Zealand

Taylor called time on his New Zealand career after playing 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is for New Zealand between 2006 and 2022. He scored tons of runs, finishing as one of New Zealand's all-time greats. He is still New Zealand's fifth-most prolific run-scorer in T20Is despite last playing a game in the format in November 2020.

The right-hander also played seven editions of the Indian Premier League and five editions of the Caribbean Premier League.

Samoa T20I squad

Caleb Jasmat (capt), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga