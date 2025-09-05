US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Screams in Joy After Thrilling Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula To Reach Final; Video

Image: US Open/X

Aryna Sabalenka screamed with joy after defeating Jessica Pegula in her women's singles semifinal match at US Open 2025. After losing the opening set 4-6 Sabalenka stormed back to win the next two sets 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and six minutes. The world no 1 will play the winner of the second semi-final between Naomi Osaka of Japan and Amanda Anisimova

Sabalenka one win away from retaining crown

Sabalenka has now reached three straight US Open finals and has a chance to become the first woman to successfully defend the title since Serena Williams sealed a hat-trick of victories in 2014.

COming to the match The American recovered from being broken in the sixth game to give the world number one a 4-2 lead after Pegula shocked Sabalenka by winning the opening set. In the following game, Sabalenka, who had served with ease until then, gave up that lead by double-faulting on break point to give Pegula a lifeline.

In the following game, the American dutifully grabbed it and held to love with confidence, making it 4-4. Encouraged by that comeback, Pegula rode the wave to another break in the following game. She skilfully opened the court with an incredible backhand to create break point, which she converted when Sabalenka smashed a long forehand to drop to 5-4.

To finish the set, Pegula held to love for a second consecutive service game. As the second set started, there was no indication that Sabalenka was shaken, despite the New York crowd's thunderous applause for Pegula.

After breaking Pegula in the second game, the champion sprinted to a 4-1 lead and made the most of it this time, tying the score at 1-1 in the final set. Pegula was under pressure now, and Sabalenka, who had been broken in the first game, seized the opportunity to take a 3-1 lead once more.

After leading 15–40, Pegula refused to give up and had Sabalenka on the ropes in the sixth game, giving her a fantastic opportunity to tie the score. However, before Sabalenka held for 4-2, the American wasted another break point and failed to convert either point.

When Sabalenka double-failed to give Pegula a break point that would have levelled the score at 4-4, she managed to escape another scare. However, Pegula failed to convert once more, and Sabalenka won the match by holding for the rest of the set.