 Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I know What You Went Through...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I know What You Went Through...'

Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I know What You Went Through...'

Last year, during an interaction with former India U-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra on his YouTube channel, Gambhir's childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj, said that the India head coach is like an innocent 12-year-old kid. While people might think that he is arrogant, it is his attitude towards winning.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
Image: Gautam Gambhir/ X

Gautam Gambhir celebrated Teachers' Day by acknowledging his mentor, Sanjay Bhardwaj, with a humorous post on X. Sharing the picture with his childhood coach, Gambhir wrote, “Now I know what you went through coaching me all those years! Happy #TeachersDay!”

Last year, during an interaction with former India U-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra on his YouTube channel, Gambhir's childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj said that the India head coach is like an innocent 12-year-old kid. While people might think that he is arrogant, it is his attitude towards winning. He then revealed that he used to make Gambhir play matches after net sessions, and he would cry if he lost the game.

Bhardwaj, who knows Gambhir for 30 years, further said that the India coach is pure at heart, and has made the careers of many youngsters, including pacer Navdeep Saini.

He said, "People think he has attitude, this and that. No, Gambhir is pure at heart. He is polite; has made the careers of so many youngsters,".

FPJ Shorts
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
PMC Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan In Pune; Focus On Safety, Cleanliness & Eco-Friendly Measures
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details
Amazon Acquires Bengaluru Startup Axio, Strengthens Digital Lending in India
Amazon Acquires Bengaluru Startup Axio, Strengthens Digital Lending in India
Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability
Political Row Erupts After Kerala Congress Compares Bihar To ‘Bidis’, NDA Leaders Condemn Remarks, Demand Accountability

What's next for Gautam Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir's next assignment will be the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. The Team India head coach, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, have already reached Dubai on Thursday evening. The defending champions gear up for the tournament with a preparatory camp in the UAE. The entire squad is scheduled to assemble at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on Friday, where they will hold their first net session but there is no clarity whether the reserve players will also travel along with main group.

India will launch their campaign against hosts UAE in Dubai on 10 September, a day after Afghanistan and Hong Kong meet in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions will then face arch-rivals Pakistan in a group-stage clash in Dubai on 14 September before taking on Oman in their final group game on 19 September.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PKL 2025: Ashu Malik's 'Golden Raid' Helps Dabang Delhi KC Register Dramatic Win Over Puneri Paltan;...

PKL 2025: Ashu Malik's 'Golden Raid' Helps Dabang Delhi KC Register Dramatic Win Over Puneri Paltan;...

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Screams in Joy After Thrilling Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula To...

US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Screams in Joy After Thrilling Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula To...

'New Me'! Hardik Pandya Reveals New Hairstyle Before Team India Begins Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

'New Me'! Hardik Pandya Reveals New Hairstyle Before Team India Begins Asia Cup 2025 Campaign

Watch: Rohit Sharma Goes Down On Knees To Take Lord Ganesha's Blessings, Fans Shout 'Mumbai Cha...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Goes Down On Knees To Take Lord Ganesha's Blessings, Fans Shout 'Mumbai Cha...

Watch: Lionel Messi In Tears Ahead of Argentina Vs Venezuela Match In What Could Be His Final...

Watch: Lionel Messi In Tears Ahead of Argentina Vs Venezuela Match In What Could Be His Final...