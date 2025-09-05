Gautam Gambhir Acknowledges Mentor Sanjay Bhardwaj On Teachers Day With Humorous Post, Says ' Now I know What You Went Through...'

Image: Gautam Gambhir/ X

Gautam Gambhir celebrated Teachers' Day by acknowledging his mentor, Sanjay Bhardwaj, with a humorous post on X. Sharing the picture with his childhood coach, Gambhir wrote, “Now I know what you went through coaching me all those years! Happy #TeachersDay!”

Last year, during an interaction with former India U-19 World Cup winner Manjot Kalra on his YouTube channel, Gambhir's childhood coach Sanjay Bhardwaj said that the India head coach is like an innocent 12-year-old kid. While people might think that he is arrogant, it is his attitude towards winning. He then revealed that he used to make Gambhir play matches after net sessions, and he would cry if he lost the game.

Bhardwaj, who knows Gambhir for 30 years, further said that the India coach is pure at heart, and has made the careers of many youngsters, including pacer Navdeep Saini.

He said, "People think he has attitude, this and that. No, Gambhir is pure at heart. He is polite; has made the careers of so many youngsters,".

What's next for Gautam Gambhir?

Gautam Gambhir's next assignment will be the T20 Asia Cup in the UAE. The Team India head coach, along with Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, have already reached Dubai on Thursday evening. The defending champions gear up for the tournament with a preparatory camp in the UAE. The entire squad is scheduled to assemble at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy in Dubai on Friday, where they will hold their first net session but there is no clarity whether the reserve players will also travel along with main group.

India will launch their campaign against hosts UAE in Dubai on 10 September, a day after Afghanistan and Hong Kong meet in the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions will then face arch-rivals Pakistan in a group-stage clash in Dubai on 14 September before taking on Oman in their final group game on 19 September.