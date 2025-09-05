 WWE x Cricket: Barbados Royals Gift Jersey To WWE Legend Mark Henry With 'World's Strongest Man' Tribute During CPL 2025; Video
Image: Barbados Royals/X

In a heartwarming gesture that blended sports and entertainment, the Barbados Royals franchise surprised former WWE superstar Mark Henry with a personalized team jersey during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The jersey bore the iconic title "World's Strongest Man," a nod to Henry's legendary status in professional wrestling and powerlifting.

The special moment took place at one of the Royals' home games at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where Mark Henry made a guest appearance. Known for his immense strength and larger-than-life personality, Henry was visibly moved by the unexpected tribute. The team’s captain and key players came forward to personally hand over the jersey, sparking cheers from fans and adding a touch of star power to the cricketing atmosphere.

The gesture was not only a celebration of Henry’s achievements in the wrestling world but also a reminder of the CPL’s vibrant, inclusive, and entertainment-driven culture. With the name “World’s Strongest Man” proudly printed on the back of the Royals’ blue-and-pink kit, the franchise honored Henry's decades-long legacy from winning gold medals in weightlifting to dominating the WWE ring.

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video 

In a moment that left fans and commentators alike in disbelief, Shai Hope of the Guyana Amazon Warriors was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

While batting at a steady 39 runs off 28 balls, Hope attempted a reverse ramp shot to a delivery from Knight Riders' bowler Terrance Hinds. The ball was well outside the off-stump, and Hope, aiming for a stylish shot, lost his balance and inadvertently struck the stumps with the toe end of his bat.

This rare occurrence resulted in a 'hit wicket' dismissal off a wide ball, an event so unusual that it has quickly become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.

