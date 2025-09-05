WWE x Cricket: Barbados Royals Gift Jersey To WWE Legend Mark Henry With 'World's Strongest Man' Tribute During CPL 2025; Video

Image: Barbados Royals/X

In a heartwarming gesture that blended sports and entertainment, the Barbados Royals franchise surprised former WWE superstar Mark Henry with a personalized team jersey during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The jersey bore the iconic title "World's Strongest Man," a nod to Henry's legendary status in professional wrestling and powerlifting.

The special moment took place at one of the Royals' home games at Kensington Oval, Barbados, where Mark Henry made a guest appearance. Known for his immense strength and larger-than-life personality, Henry was visibly moved by the unexpected tribute. The team’s captain and key players came forward to personally hand over the jersey, sparking cheers from fans and adding a touch of star power to the cricketing atmosphere.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The gesture was not only a celebration of Henry’s achievements in the wrestling world but also a reminder of the CPL’s vibrant, inclusive, and entertainment-driven culture. With the name “World’s Strongest Man” proudly printed on the back of the Royals’ blue-and-pink kit, the franchise honored Henry's decades-long legacy from winning gold medals in weightlifting to dominating the WWE ring.

As CPL 2025 continues to bring excitement and flair to the Caribbean, such memorable highlights remind fans that the league is about more than just cricket, it’s about culture, connection, and celebration.

Unbelievable Scenes! Shai Hope Gets Out Hit-Wicket Off A Wide Ball In Bizarre CPL 2025 Dismissal; Video

In a moment that left fans and commentators alike in disbelief, Shai Hope of the Guyana Amazon Warriors was dismissed in one of the most bizarre ways imaginable during a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match against the Trinbago Knight Riders.

While batting at a steady 39 runs off 28 balls, Hope attempted a reverse ramp shot to a delivery from Knight Riders' bowler Terrance Hinds. The ball was well outside the off-stump, and Hope, aiming for a stylish shot, lost his balance and inadvertently struck the stumps with the toe end of his bat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This rare occurrence resulted in a 'hit wicket' dismissal off a wide ball, an event so unusual that it has quickly become a talking point among cricket enthusiasts.