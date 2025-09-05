Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Childhood Coach With Financial Assistance Worth ₹70-80 Lakh: Reports

Image: Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya/Instagram

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya paid a heartfelt tribute to their childhood coach, Jitendra Singh, by providing him with financial assistance worth ₹70-80 lakh. The gesture reflected their deep respect and gratitude toward the man who played a key role in shaping their cricketing careers.

Over the years, the Pandya brothers have shown unwavering support for their coach in many meaningful ways. In 2015, after returning from his first tour of Australia, Hardik gifted Jitendra Singh a car worth ₹5-6 lakh, saying he didn’t want his coach to suffer an accident while riding a bike. The gift was both practical and emotional, showing how much he cared for his mentor's well-being.

The brothers have also helped Jitendra’s family during important occasions. In 2018, they assisted with his elder sister’s wedding, and in 2024, they contributed around ₹20 lakh for another sister’s marriage, including buying a car. When Singh’s mother fell seriously ill years ago, Hardik offered all of his match earnings to support her medical treatment, even before becoming a household name.

After their victories in the IPL, including Krunal’s 2025 title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the brothers continued to express their gratitude by gifting another car worth ₹18 lakh to their coach. These consistent acts of kindness have now added up to a remarkable ₹70-80 lakh in total.

Through their generosity, Hardik and Krunal have shown that true success isn’t just about fame and money, it’s about remembering the people who helped you rise. Their ongoing support for Jitendra Singh is a beautiful reminder of the lifelong bond between a guru and his students.

'Just Focus On Process...': Ranveer Allahbadia Opens Up About How Hardik & Krunal Pandya Supported Him Through Tough Times; Video

Renowned content creator and entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia recently in his podcast revealed the crucial role played by cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya during a challenging phase in his life. Known for his candidness and motivational outlook, Ranveer shared how conversations with the Pandya brothers helped him regain perspective and stay focused on his journey.

In an emotional reflection, Ranveer recounted a recent talk with Hardik Pandya where he told the cricketer, “Hey man, times are getting better.” Hardik’s response was a reminder of life’s ups and downs: “Good, because times will get worse again, therefore just focus on process.” This pragmatic advice resonated deeply with Ranveer, emphasizing the importance of steady effort over fleeting circumstances.

Hardik, who has experienced his own share of highs and lows, was uniquely qualified to offer this insight. After facing a significant setback marked by criticism and boos last year, Hardik bounced back in a spectacular way by playing a pivotal role in India’s triumph at the T20I World Cup. Ranveer highlighted Hardik’s message that success depends on consistent hard work and skill development, not on external noise, whether praise or criticism.

“Just focus on the hard work and skills; none of the noise matter, good or bad, doesn’t matter,” Ranveer quoted Hardik. This philosophy of persistence and process, reinforced by the support of both Hardik and Krunal Pandya, provided Ranveer with strength and clarity during his difficult times.

This revelation sheds light on the human side of athletes like the Pandya brothers, showing how their experiences and wisdom can inspire and uplift others beyond the cricket field. For Ranveer, their encouragement was more than just words, it was a lifeline that helped him navigate uncertainty and stay committed to his path.