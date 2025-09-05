Sanju Samson Posts Candid Moments With Wife On Onam Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025; Check Out Pics

Image: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson marked the festive spirit of Onam by sharing heartwarming moments with his wife. The couple appeared in traditional attire across four Instagram photos, captioned simply: “Onam wishes to all from us.”

This display of personal warmth comes just days before Samson is expected to join Team India for the Asia Cup 2025, commencing September 9 in the UAE. India will clash with UAE, Oman, and Pakistan in Group A.

While the festive post offered a glimpse into his private life, Samson remains under the scanner for his international role. Despite impressive T20I credentials, 861 runs in 42 matches at an aggressive strike rate of 152.38, including three centuries, his spot in the playing XI is uncertain.

As India looks to the Asia Cup as a key stage for tournament preparation, fans and selectors alike will be watching keenly whether Samson’s form and confidence, reflected in personal moments like these, translate onto the field.

1 Ball, 2 Sixes, 13 Runs: Sanju Samson Showcases Thrilling Display During Kerala Cricket League 2025; Video

In an electrifying moment during the Kerala Cricket League 2025, Sanju Samson once again proved why he's one of the most feared hitters in the game. Representing the Kochi Blue Tigers, Samson turned heads with a sensational power-hitting display against Thrissur Titans' spinner Sijomon Joseph and all it took was just one legal delivery.

The moment took place during the fifth over of the match. On the fourth ball of the over, Sijomon Joseph delivered a slightly tossed-up delivery outside off stump. Samson, never one to miss out on scoring opportunities, launched it high over deep extra cover for a stunning six. But the drama didn’t end there.

To the dismay of Thrissur Titans, the umpire signaled it as a no-ball, granting Samson a free hit. With the crowd already on its feet, Samson capitalized on the bonus delivery in signature fashion. This time, he muscled the ball into the stands at deep mid-wicket, adding another six to the total. One ball effectively yielded two maximums, a rare 13-run sequence that sent social media and stadium spectators into a frenzy.

The explosive moment not only shifted the momentum in Kochi's favor but also highlighted Samson's flair for the spectacular. It’s performances like these that keep fans glued to the action and give the Kerala Cricket League its growing popularity across the cricketing circuit.

In a game where every run counts, Sanju Samson’s single-ball assault stands out as one of the most memorable highlights of the tournament so far.