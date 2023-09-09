Asia Cup 2023: Adorable Moment As Virat Kohli Plays With A Dog During Team India's Practice Session (WATCH)

Virat Kohli plays with a dog. | (Credits: Twitter)

As much intensity Virat Kohli shows on the field, the Indian batting star is quite a jovial personality off it. The 34-year-old's joyful side was on display as he was spotted playing with a dog during an outdoor practice session in Colombo ahead of the Super 4 clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

In the video that has gone viral over social media, Team India cricketers were playing football when a dog made an appearance out of nowhere. Hence, Kohli started to pet it, while his teammates started passing the ball to the dog as well.

The buzz around the India-Pakistan clash remains massive, especially after the 1st round clash between the two sides was washed out in Kandy. Batting first, the Men in Blue made 266 on the back of half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya and their 138-run partnership. However, persistent rain and wet outfield meant no one ball was bowled in the 2nd innings.

Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the 1st round clash between India and Pakistan:

All eyes would be on how Virat Kohli goes in the India-Pakistan clash come Sunday, given that Shaheen Shah Afridi got the better of him only for 4 runs. The 34-year-old played a majestic cover drive off Naseem Shah's bowling, but played one onto the stumps off Afridi's bowling.

Hence, the right-hander would be looking to be among the runs on Sunday (September 10th) as India look to gain early momentum in the Super 4 stage.