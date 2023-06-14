'If You Ask Me...': Sourav Ganguly Offers Candid Insight into the Future of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

Following Team India's devastating 209-run defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship Final, the squad has faced a barrage of harsh criticism. With a target of 444 runs, led by captain Rohit Sharma, the team was dismissed for 234, squandering a golden opportunity to secure an ICC title after a decade-long wait. Disappointed fans have voiced their demands for the removal of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid. However, former India captain Sourav Ganguly swiftly came to the duo's defense, silencing the trolls with remarkable poise.

Ganguly backs Rohit-Rahul duo

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid assumed their roles after India's early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup. Nevertheless, the team's fortunes have remained unchanged as they continue their quest for the next ICC trophy. The last time Team India claimed an ICC title was in 2013, when they triumphed over England to lift the Champions Trophy.

In an interview with India Today, Ganguly vehemently criticized the social media trolls for spreading unfounded rumors and made it clear that any decision regarding changes in management would rest solely with the selectors. He firmly asserted that now was not the time to question the leadership but instead to offer support during this challenging period.

"It's a selector's job at the end of the day, but how does social media influence it? Virat himself didn't want to captain Test cricket two years ago. If you ask me, who should be and will be India's captain and coach? Rohit and Rahul that's the right way of all," said Ganguly.

"Absolutely, at least till the World Cup, this will continue. Well, I don't know what's in Rohit's mind after the World Cup and what he wants to do. At the moment, the coach and captain are the two best for India, and I wish them all the luck," he added.

Dravid rues lack of practice

Following India's loss, Rahul Dravid, the head coach, openly expressed his disappointment and reflected on what could have been. Dravid emphasised that the outcome might have been different had the team been afforded three weeks of practice leading up to the match.

"Never going to be happy with the prep as a coach (enough preparation time?) . But that's the reality we are faced with. Coming here three weeks earlier, having a practice game would be ideal. But we have to make do with what we can. Don't think we should make excuses," Dravid told Star Sports after the match.