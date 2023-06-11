From Bowling First To Batting Failures: Five Reasons Why India Lost WTC Final vs Australia

Another ICC tournament Final, another disappointing result for Team India, the heartbreak continues for cricket fans. It's been 10 years since India last won an ICC Trophy and the wait continues as they were thrashed by Australia in the WTC Final at The Oval.

Chasing a mammoth 445 for victory, India were bowled out for just 234 in the final innings thanks to superb bowling performances from Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Australia outplayed India in all three departments over 5 days but we have highlighted 5 top reasons why Rohit Sharma's team just couldn't cope with Pat Cummins's side in the WTC Final.

Decision to bowl first

The Oval pitch was light green in colour before the start of the match and conditions were overcast at the toss which influenced Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first. India made a good start also with the ball, picking Australia's top-three in the first hour. But that was it.

India thought short-term at the time and reaped rewards for a little while before Australia took control of the proceedings as the sun came out and the pitched eased out for the batters.

Playing and extra seamer in place of R Ashwin

India made the bold decision to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin - the highest wicket taker of the team in this year's WTC - and instead chose to play an extra seamer in Umesh Yadav, who leaked a lot of runs in the first innings.

Ashwin would have been Rohit's main weapon in the second half of the Test as the pitched offered turn from Day 3 onwards.

Batting failures in both innings

The biggest reason behind India's defeat in the WTC Final has to be the team's batting failures in both innings. India couldn't even manage to reach 300 in either innings in the match on a pitch where the likes of Travis Head & Steve Smith flourished.

The star studded lineup of Rohit, Pujara, Gill and Kohli couldn't even score a single fifty in either innings. Ajinkya Rahane's return to form and his 89 in the first innings was the only positive.

Bowlers looked tired and flat in first innings

India fought back hard in the second innings with the ball but the bowlers were erratic in the first innings, allowing Australia to pile on 469 on the first two days. Siraj, Shami, Shardul, Umesh and Jadeja were just not able to stop the likes of Head, Smith, Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne as they made India toil hard on the field.

Absence of Jasprit Bumrah

The injured Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the WTC Final earlier this year due to his back injury which has plagued him since September last year. India dearly missed his services in the WTC Final as they failed to get 20 wickets an away Test yet again.