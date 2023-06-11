'Sack These Buffoons': Fans Demand Resignations Of Dravid & Rohit After India Lose WTC Final

Australia's resounding dominance secured a commanding 209-run triumph over India, clinching the coveted ICC World Test Championship title for the first time. India's dramatic collapse in the first session of the final day, triggered by Virat Kohli's wicket, triggered anger on social media. Infuriated Indian supporters expressed their discontent on Twitter, vehemently calling for the resignation of captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

"Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid should resign, but knowing their nature, I don't think they would resign. BCCI should take extreme steps before the WC and make overhaul changes in the team to win trophies in the future," said one Indian fan.

"@BCCI sack Rohit sharma from captaincy across all formats. Or else he will lead India to hatrick World cup loses. Already losed t20 wc, WTC, & if he is the captain then definitely india will lose odi worldcup," said another.

Fans went on to compare Rahul Dravid's and Rohit Sharma's tenures to that of the highly successful Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

"Find yourself the luckiest that you have witnessed Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli era of Indian Cricket Unlike Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid who has zero achievements," remarked one fan.

Here are a few of the reactions:

Dramatic collapse

Starting the day at 164 for 3, India faced the daunting task of chasing down the seemingly insurmountable target of 444 runs. Unfortunately, their pursuit suffered setbacks as key batsmen succumbed to the Australian bowling attack. First, Virat Kohli, a formidable presence at the crease, fell just short of his half-century, scoring 49 runs. This was followed by the quick dismissals of Ravindra Jadeja, who failed to score, and Ajinkya Rahane, who contributed 43 runs. Ultimately, India's innings came to a close at 234 runs in 63.3 overs.

Scott Boland, the Australian paceman, played a pivotal role in putting the game beyond doubt by removing both Kohli and Jadeja in a single over. With their departures, the outcome of the match became a mere formality. The seasoned spinner, Nathan Lyon, proved to be the standout performer, claiming impressive figures of 4 wickets for 41 runs as he efficiently mopped up the Indian tail.