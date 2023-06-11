Sunil Gavaskar Blasts 'Ridiculous' India After WTC Final Defeat: 'Batting Was In Shambles'

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was livid with the Indian team's batting performance after their 209-run victory over Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval on Sunday. Needing 280 runs on the final day with 7 wickets in hand, India's innings folded in the first session itself thanks to superb bowling from Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon.

Australia, after posting 469 and 270 in both innings, bowled out India for 296 and 234 to clinch their maiden WTC title and ninth ICC trophy across formats.

Gavaskar, who is a staunch supporter of Indian batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, came down hard on their performance after the match.

"Indian batting was in shambles, it was just ridiculous. You didnt even last a session, with this batting lineup. C'mon!" Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Gavaskar was particularly livid with the shot-selection of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in India's second innings which ended all hopes of an Indian fightback.

"Virat Kohli played a very bad shot outside the off-stump. How do you get to a century-plus innings if you play a shot so far outside the off-stump.

Ajinkya Rahane also didn't play a rash shot all this while but suddenly he played that shot because he was nearing a landmark. Scott Boland in over, broke the back of Indian batting," a disappointed Gavaskar added.