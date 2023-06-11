Australia End All Hopes Of An Indian Fightback To Clinch Maiden ICC WTC Title After Head, Smith Heroics

Australia scripted an emphatic 209 run victory against India to win the ICC World Test Championship for the first time and thus add the only piece of missing silverware to their already overflowing cabinet. Australia entered the final day of the match as the favorites, although India still had a slim chance of victory. The pitch didn't pose many challenges, and India appeared comfortable during the initial half-hour of play. However, the momentum shifted dramatically when Virat Kohli, in pursuit of a wide delivery outside the off-stump, edged the ball and was caught brilliantly by Steve Smith at second slip.

From that moment on, the game became largely one-sided. Mitchell Starc, despite being expensive, managed to dismiss India's highest run-scorer in the Test match - Ajinkya Rahane.

The Indian tail-enders struggled to withstand the Australian attack, and Nathan Lyon, widely regarded as Australia's greatest off-spinner, ended the match with an impressive four-wicket haul. India's inability to hang around for an extended period contributed to Australia's dominance in the game.

Kohli's wicket bends the backbone

As the fifth day beckoned, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stood in the way of an Australian victory. Those hopes vanished into thin air in the first session itself after the big fish Kohli, who looked comfortable for most of this innings, went fishing way outside the off stump to a Scott Boland delivery to find the edge.

Steve Smith, at second slip, pulled off a stunner, dealing a body blow to India that sent a bouncing crowd at the Oval into pin-drop silence. The ball was full, wide, sixth stump and should have been an easy leave, Kohli couldn't resist, went with hard on the drive, to get a thick edge.

With one came two and Bolland struck again in the very same over, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja. The ball angled into the left-hander and nipped away late to find the edge.

Ajinkya Rahane's wicket sealed India's fate, if there were any lingering hopes. Mitchell Starc, who was being played with ease, proved his x-factor once again to dent all Indian hopes. Fuller than a good length, Rahane saw the line outside off, threw his hands at it for a drive, and found the edge.

Australia wasted no time in wrapping up the tail in quick fashion. By then, the Indian batters had thrown in the towel, with the backbone for a possible miracle victory gone. Starc and Nathan Lyon cleaned India up for a historic victory.

Australi complete the quartet

The victory propelled Australia to become the first team to win all ICC trophies. Winning their first ICC trophy, the 50-over World Cup in 1987, Australia completed the quartet in superlative fashion.

Australia's absence in the previous World Test Championship (WTC) final was due to the deduction of two points for their slow over-rate. At that time, they failed to fully grasp the significance of this prestigious trophy. While the championship lacks a rich historical background, it has the potential to become a game-changer for Test cricket, given enough time.

During their tour of India earlier this year, the Australian team likely nurtured aspirations of participating in the WTC final. In order to secure a spot at The Oval, they had to emerge victorious in at least one of the four matches played. And they succeeded. Moreover, they demonstrated their undeniable superiority over their opponents, particularly thriving in conditions that played to their strengths.