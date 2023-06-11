WTC Final: Australia Become First Team In Cricket History To Win All Four ICC Titles

Australian cricket team. | (Credits: Twitter)

With Australia winning the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India by a comprehensive margin of 209 runs, they become the first team to hold all the ICC titles. The Men in Yellow have now accumulated nine ICC titles in total, having won their first back in 1987 under Allan Border.

Australia also have the most 50-over titles with five of them, with their most recent one coming in 2015 on home soil. Under Ricky Ponting, Australia not only won two World Cups, but also a couple of Champion Trophies in 2006 and 2009. Their first T20 World Cup victory came in 2021 in the UAE under Aaron Finch as David Warner and Mitchell Marsh smashed fifties in the final against New Zealand.

India started the day at 164-3, having played 40 overs on day four and they hoped to pull off a miraculous run-chase as both Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane looked fluent in the crease. Australia declared shortly after Tea on day four at 270-8, setting India a world-record run-chase of 444. They also started well as Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara before perishing.

Scott Boland lands double blow on India by sending Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja packing:

Boland, who bowled the first over of the day, sent Virat Kohli packing with a beautiful set up. The right-hander chased a wide delivery outside off-stump and got a thick edge as Steve Smith dived low at second slip. Ravindra Jadeja survived only two deliveries before fiddling one outside off-stump and getting the edge through to keeper Carey.

Rahane, India's top scorer in the first innings, resisted for a few overs before chasing a wide delivery from Starc and nicking to the keeper. The remaining wickets became a mere formality for Australia as they joined their Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand to become the second WTC champions.