A Peak Into Ravindra Jadeja's Lifestyle And His Four-Storeyed Home In Gujarat

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Ravindra Jadeja is arguably one of the stylish cricketers today.
(Credits: GQ India)
The entrance of Ravindra Jadeja's house in Gujarat.
(Credits: GQ India)
The staircases in Ravindra Jadeja's house look very contemporary.
(Credits: GQ India)
Ravindra Jadeja has several antique pieces in his four-storey home in Gujarat.
(Credits: GQ India)
Ravindra Jadeja.
(Credits: GQ India)
Ravindra Jadeja with his wife Rivaba Jadeja in his elegant home in Jamnagar.
(Credits: GQ India)
Ravindra Jadeja poses for a stylish photo in one of his magnificent rooms.
(Credits: GQ India)
Ravindra Jadeja strikes a pose on his couch.
(GQ India)