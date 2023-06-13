Father's Day 2023: From Kohli to Saina, Here Are Some Dad's Who Nurtured Future Superstars For India

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Virat Kohli's father Prem Kohli played an important role in his cricketing career while growing up. Kohli's No. 18 jersey is dedicated to his father who passed away on December 18, 2006
Cheteshwar Pujara's father Arvind Pujara is a former first-class cricketer who played for Saurashtra from 1976 to 1980. He then turned to coaching his son and even runs an academy in Saurashtra
Mohammed Siraj's father was an auto-rikshaw driver who supported his entire family and made his son's dream come true of playing cricket for India through sheer hard work and dedication
Prithvi Shaw's father Pankaj was also instrumental in shaping his son's cricketing career.
Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh still accompanies his daughter to all major tournaments in badminton. Harvir Singh was the main reason behind Saina's rise to superstardom
From coaching Sania Mirza to providing financial and emotional support, Imran Mirza stood by his daughter's side through thick and thin throughout her illustrious tennis career
Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh's father Milkha Singh needs no introduction. The Indian sprint legend inspired his son Jeev to take up sports
Leander Paes's father Dr Vece Paes is a hockey legend and Munich Olympic bronze medallist, while his mother Jennifer Paes is a former Indian basketball player and Olympian