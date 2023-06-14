Jio Cinema Secures Streaming Rights for India's Tour Of The West Indies

Jio Cinema, has acquired the digital rights to broadcast the Indian men's cricket team's tour of the West Indies. The highly-anticipated tour will see the Indian team travelling to various Caribbean islands as well as Florida, USA, to participate in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

India tour of West Indies schedule

The tour is scheduled to kick off on July 12, starting with the first Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica. This Test series holds great significance as it marks the initiation of India's journey in the World Test Championship for the 2023–25 cycle.

Additionally, the ODI series that follows the Tests will also serve as the starting point for Team India's preparations for the upcoming ICC 50-over World Cup. India is set to host this prestigious tournament in October and November later this year.

Jio to stream in multiple languages

To cater to a diverse audience, Jio Cinema will provide comprehensive coverage of the tour, delivering match commentary in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. With this extensive language support, cricket enthusiasts from different regions can enjoy the matches with ease and immerse themselves in the excitement of the tour.

“JioCinema offered a seamless streaming experience that resulted in astonishing benchmarks never heard of. We pushed the boundaries of technological capability to affirm that sports is best experienced digitally,” said Viacom18 – Sports Head of Strategy, Partnership and Acquisitions, Hursh Shrivastava. “With the India Tour of West Indies 2023, we will forge ahead and offer our viewers a world-class presentation.”

India's tour of the West Indies complete schedule:

July 12-16, First Test at Dominica; July 20-24, Second Test at Trinidad; July 27, First ODI at Barbados; July 29, Second ODI at Barbados; August 1, Third ODI at Trinidad; August 3, First T20I at Trinidad; August 6, Second T20I at Guyana; August 8, Third T20I at Guyana; August 12, Fourth T20I at Lauderhill (US); August 13,