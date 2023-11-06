 'Felt Like I Was At War But That Helped': Shakib Al Hasan Justifies Angelo Mathews's 'Timed Out' Dismissal
Shakib Al Hasan faced a lot of backlash from the cricketing fraternity after he refused to withdraw his appeal and Angelo Mathews was timed out.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan justified his decision to appeal for a time out against Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews during their ICC World Cup 2023 match in Delhi on Monday by saying that he followed the laws of the game.

A massive controversy erupted in the match when Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be given out timed out after he failed to take the crease within the stipulated 2 minutes after coming out to bat.

Mathews was furious at the umpires decision and Shakib's refusal to take back his appeal after being asked to return to the Lankan dressing room without even facing a ball.

Bangladesh knock out Sri Lanka

Bangladesh won the match by 3 wickets to knock out Sri Lanka from the race to qualify for the semi-finals and Shakib addressed the issue at the presentation ceremony.

"One of our fielders came to me and said if you appeal now he'll be out. Then I appealed and the umpires asked me if I'm serious or whether I am going to take it back. It's in the laws.

"I don't know if it's right or wrong. I was at war and I had to take a decision to make sure my team wins," Shakib said after facing a lot of backlash from the cricketing fraternity over the lack of spirit displayed by him and his team.

Mathews's wicket helps Bangladesh win

He also admitted that the dismissal did contribute to Bangladesh's stunning win over the 1996 world champions eventually.

"Right or wrong, there will be debates but if it is in the rules I don't mind taking those chances. Today that (the time out) helped, I won't deny that!"

Bangladesh registered their highest successful run chase against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket to notch up their second win of this World Cup but they are already out of contention from the knockouts.

