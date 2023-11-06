 BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' By Umpires In Delhi; Here's What It Means
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsBAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' By Umpires In Delhi; Here's What It Means

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' By Umpires In Delhi; Here's What It Means

The former Sri Lankan captain was given out after he couldn't take guard within the stipulated time prescribed by MCC Laws

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
article-image

Cricket history was created in Delhi during the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and Angelo Mathews was at the centre of it.

The Sri Lanka No 6 became the first batter in history to be 'timed out' and sent back to the dressing room by the umpires.

It was quite a scene at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Mathews turned up to face Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket.

Mathews arrived at the crease and it seemed that he was all set to take the guard before he pulled away from the stumps with some discomfort with the helmet he was wearing.

There was an animated discussion between Mathews and the umpire and later Shakib and Bangladeshi players appealed to the umpire to give Mathews out based on the timed out rule.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Furious Angelo Mathews Throws His Bat, Lashes Out At Sri Lanka Support Staff...
article-image

And he was eventually given out, much to the disappointment of the batter and the Sri Lankan dressing room.

The first time in history when such an incident has happened in an international match -- men's or women's.

WHAT IS THE 'TIMED' OUT RULE?

With so much conversation on the social media regarding the timed out rule, here is what it means:

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal.

It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter was dismissed according to the "timed out" law.

Read Also
'Suryakumar Mathews And Mohammed Chameera': Netizens Troll Star Sports For Wrongly Displaying Photos...
article-image

MATHEWS FURIOUS WITH SL SUPPORT STAFF

Mathews was later seen venting out his frustration and anger at the Sri Lankan support staff after being given out 'timed out'.

Probably, this had something to do with the helmet issues that he faced while at the crease.

The entire incident made for some never-seen-before drama that was witnessed on a cricket field.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' In Delhi, A First In International Cricket; WATCH
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Air Pollution: HC Bans Transport Of Construction Debris, Restricts Bursting Of Firecrackers...

Mumbai Air Pollution: HC Bans Transport Of Construction Debris, Restricts Bursting Of Firecrackers...

Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Arrested After Being 'Picked Up' By ED In ₹40 Crore Bank Fraud Case;...

Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Arrested After Being 'Picked Up' By ED In ₹40 Crore Bank Fraud Case;...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Says 'Absolutely Pathetic What Happened In Delhi' On Angelo...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Gautam Gambhir Says 'Absolutely Pathetic What Happened In Delhi' On Angelo...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Furious Angelo Mathews Throws His Bat, Lashes Out At Sri Lanka Support Staff...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Furious Angelo Mathews Throws His Bat, Lashes Out At Sri Lanka Support Staff...

Delhi Earthquake: Strong Quake Of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In National...

Delhi Earthquake: Strong Quake Of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt In National...