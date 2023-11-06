BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' By Umpires In Delhi; Here's What It Means

Cricket history was created in Delhi during the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and Angelo Mathews was at the centre of it.

The Sri Lanka No 6 became the first batter in history to be 'timed out' and sent back to the dressing room by the umpires.

It was quite a scene at the Arun Jaitley Stadium when Mathews turned up to face Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickrama's wicket.

Mathews arrived at the crease and it seemed that he was all set to take the guard before he pulled away from the stumps with some discomfort with the helmet he was wearing.

There was an animated discussion between Mathews and the umpire and later Shakib and Bangladeshi players appealed to the umpire to give Mathews out based on the timed out rule.

And he was eventually given out, much to the disappointment of the batter and the Sri Lankan dressing room.

The first time in history when such an incident has happened in an international match -- men's or women's.

WHAT IS THE 'TIMED' OUT RULE?

With so much conversation on the social media regarding the timed out rule, here is what it means:

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal.

It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter was dismissed according to the "timed out" law.

MATHEWS FURIOUS WITH SL SUPPORT STAFF

Mathews was later seen venting out his frustration and anger at the Sri Lankan support staff after being given out 'timed out'.

Probably, this had something to do with the helmet issues that he faced while at the crease.

The entire incident made for some never-seen-before drama that was witnessed on a cricket field.