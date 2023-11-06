 BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews 'Timed Out' In Delhi, A First In International Cricket; WATCH
Controversy erupted during the 2023 World Cup clash between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as Angelo Mathews was dismissed due to being timed out

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 06, 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Angelo Mathews. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

In a first in international cricket, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been dismissed due to 'Time out'. The incident occurred during the 2023 World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Monday in at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi as the latter's appeal was held successful by the umpires. Mathews hadn't faced a delivery until then as he took more than 2 minutes to be at the crease.

The incident occurred in the 25th over of the innings as the veteran all-rounder came out to bat after Sadeera Samarawickrama perished for a 42-ball 41. The former skipper had come to the crease but found that the strap of the helmet was broken and the umpires were unhappy, given the delay. Since over 3 minutes had passed, umpires had ruled him out. Mathews was visibly not happy and walked in frustration as Bangladesh celebrated.

Below is the video of how the dismissal panned out:

Sri Lanka experience batting wobble after Bangladesh win toss:

Meanwhile, it was Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan who won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat. Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam struck in the first over to send Kusal Perera packing. Shakib al Hasan struck to remove his counterpart for 19, while Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed a well set Pathum Nissanka for 44. Shakib returned to pluck Samarawickrama too before he did more damage.

While Bangladesh are out of the tournament, Sri Lanka are alive in the competition with the barest of margins. The 1996 World Cup winners must beat Bangladesh and New Zealand, while hoping for Afghanistan and Pakistan to also lose their remaining matches.

