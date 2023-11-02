 'Suryakumar Mathews And Mohammed Chameera': Netizens Troll Star Sports For Wrongly Displaying Photos Of Sri Lankan Players
'Suryakumar Mathews And Mohammed Chameera': Netizens Troll Star Sports For Wrongly Displaying Photos Of Sri Lankan Players

Netizens Troll Star Sports For Wrongly Displaying Photos Of Sri Lankan Players during the 2023 World Cup clash against India

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 06:48 PM IST
The 2023 World Cup's official broadcaster has been trolled for wrongly putting Suryakumar Yadav and Mohammed Shami in the Sri Lankan team instead of Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameeera. It was spotted during the ongoing clash as the broadcaster displayed the entire Sri Lankan side for the critical clash.

In a screenshot captured during the 2nd over of the clash, the names were appropriately displayed, but not the faces. A user on X (formerly Twitter) stated that 'Mid innings Virat show se fursat mile to thoda Matthews or Chameera ko unki shakal vapas kar dein Star Sports!'.

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Memorable Moments Between Both Sides Ahead Of Their 11th Meeting In World Cups
Sri Lanka make one change for the crucial clash against India in Mumbai:

As far as the match situation goes, the Island nation have made one change for the crucial clash at the Wankhede Stadium. The 1996 World Cup winners dropped batting all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva and brought in specialist leg-spinner Dushan Hemantha.

The Sri Lankans, led by Kusal Mendis, are also wearing black armbands to pay tribute to Uncle Percy or Percy Abeysekera, legendary Sri Lankan fan, who died aged 87. By contrast, India have gone with an unchanged side and a victory in Mumbai will officially seal their spot in the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka also had a brilliant start as Dilshan Madushanka got the better of the Indian captain Rohit Sharma after conceding a first-ball boundary.

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Unforgettable World Cup Moments Between Subcontinent Giants Over The Years
