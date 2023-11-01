IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Unforgettable World Cup Moments Between Subcontinent Giants Over The Years

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Sri Lanka stunned India in what was the first ODI meeting between the two sides, occurring during the 1979 World Cup. Duleep Mendis scored a brisk 64 as the Island nation won by 47 runs.
Sachin Tendulkar struck a masterful hundred during the group-stage match against Sri Lanka in Delhi as India posted 271. Tendulkar top-scored with 137, while Mohammad Azharuddin also made 72.
However, Sanath Jayasuriya came all guns blazing, hitting 79 off 76 balls. Hashan Tilakaratne later stayed not out at 70 off 98 deliveries to chase the target down with 6 wickets to spare.
The semi-final in Kolkata turned out to be chaotic as fans began setting fire in the stands after a spectacular collapse. Sri Lanka made a gettable 251 in 50 overs, but India slumped to 120-8 in reply.
Vinod Kambil, who was unbeaten at 10, was spotted crying. With the match abandoned, referee Clive Lloyd awarded the match to Sri Lanka and they progressed to the final.
Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly razed Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup game in Taunton. The duo shared a mammoth 318-run partnership. Ganguly top-scored with 183 as India made 373 to win by 157 runs.
Javagal Srinath delivered a sensational spell of bowling against Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup game in Johannesburg. He took figures of 9-1-35-4 to bowl Sri Lanka out for 109 after India made 292.
Team India's campaign came to a screeching halt after the defeat to Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup. The Men in Blue had already been defeated by Bangladesh and lost to the Island nation by 69 runs to be eliminated in the group stage.
Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka met in an enticing final of the 2011 World Cup edition in Mumbai. Mahela Jayawadene's pristine century set up a 275-run chase for India.
However, MS Dhoni stepped up at the grandest stage under pressure. The captain promoted himself above the in-form Yuvraj Singh and hit an unbeaten 91 to carry India to glory. The six to win the match remains etched in all fans' minds.
Team India beat Sri Lanka yet again in the 2019 World Cup final clash in Birmingham. Angelo Mathews' gritty century set up 265 to win for India. But twin centuries from KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma ensured India got over the line with ease.
