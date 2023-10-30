IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Team India Go Past New Zealand To Register Massive Record

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
Australia are the most successful team in World Cups with 73 wins out of 100 matches. They have an exemplary record with 5 World Cup titles, having won their first in 1987.
India's 100-run win over England in Lucknow in the 2023 World Cup handed them their 59th victory in 90 World Cup matches. The Men in Blue have won the World Cup trophy twice.
New Zealand come 3rd in the standings with 58 victories in 95 matches. The Black Caps have also reached the final twice, but stumbled to Australia in 2015 and England in 2019.
2019 World Cup holders England have won 49 matches out of 89. The 2019 edition in England saw them win the 50-over World Cup for the first time, beating the Kiws in a thrilling final.
Pakistan are next in line in this list, emerging victorious in 47 fixtures out of 85. Pakistan's only World Cup victory came in 1992, achieved by beating England in the final.
South Africa have won 43 matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup history. However, the Proteas have choked in the knockout games on 4 occasions, making them hugely unlucky.
West Indies have won 43 out of 80 matches in World Cup history. The Caribbeans were unbeatable during the 1970s, winning the first two World Cups in 1975 and 1979. However, they could not make it to the main draw in 2023.
Sri Lanka have emerged victorious in 40 matches out of 85 in World Cup history. The Island nation won their first World Cup back in 1996 under the leadership of Arjuna Ranatunga.
Bangladesh have won only 15 matches out of 46 since the 1999 World Cup edition. Bangladesh's best result in World Cup history have been reaching the quarter-final, but have beaten heavyweights like India, Pakistan, and England.
