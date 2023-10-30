IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Top Performers From The Game As Team India Pile More Misery On England

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2023
David Willey was the pick of the English bowlers in Lucknow on Sunday with figures of 10-0-45-3. He also became the first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck in World Cups.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Rohit Sharma hit a classy 87 after Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer departed cheaply. He missed the century while trying to go for a maximum off Adil Rashid's bowling.
(Credits: Twitter)
Leg-spinner Adil Rashid was equally excellent and exploited the conditions well. He was England's most economical bowler, taking figures of 10-0-35-2.
(Credits: Twitter)
Suryakumar Yadav cracked a useful 49 at the backend of the innings. The right-hander's innings gave India 229 to defend as the hosts dictated the terms.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mohammed Shami made the ball talk from the get go. Shami's seam position was perfect as he dismissed Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, and Adil Rashid to take figures of 7-0-22-4.
(Credits: Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah picked up 3 wickets in the game and removed Dawid Malan and Joe Root in successive deliveries. He cleaned up Mark Wood with a searing yorker to finish off England.
(Credits: Twitter)
Kuldeep Yadav also took 2 wickets in his 8-over spell, conceding 24. His ball to dismiss captain Jos Buttler captured eyeballs and netizens started comparing that to the delivery which got Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
England have now lost 5 consecutive matches on the trot and have almost been eliminated. However, they could be in for further misery as Australia await next.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!