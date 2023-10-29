IND vs ENG, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Completes 18,000 International Runs, 1st Captain To Reach 1000 ODI Runs In 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
With 12 half-centuries in 23 innings, Rohit Sharma has the second-most numer of half-centuries in World Cups. Sachin Tendulkar is firmly on top with 21.
Rohit Sharma has become the 5th Indian batter to pass 18000 international runs. The others on the elite list are Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly.
During the game against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma became the leading six-hitter in internationals with 556. He also became the 1st Indian and 3rd overall to hammer 300 ODI sixes.
With his hundred against Afghanistan in Delhi, Rohit Sharma plundered his 7th World Cup. As a result, he went past Sachin Tendulkar's 6.
Rohit Sharma is the first captain to smash 1000 ODI runs in 2023. Only Pathum Nissanka and Shubman Gill are above him for most ODI runs in 2023.
The hundred against Afghanistan took him past Ricky Ponting's tally of 30 ODI tons. With 31 tons, the right-hander has the third-most ODI centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Rohit Sharma also has the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian batter. He smashed it off 63 deliveries against Afghanistan, beating Virender Sehwag's 81 in 2007.
Rohit Sharma has stabilised innings in the ongoing 2023 World Cup clash against England in Lucknow. It came after Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer walked back to the pavilion cheaply.
