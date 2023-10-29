AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Records Tumble In High-Scoring Thriller Between Trans-Tasman Rivals

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 29, 2023
The match between Australia and New Zealand aggregated 771 runs, which is the highest in a World Cup game. The previous highest was 754, which came between Sri Lanka and South Africa earlier in the tournament in Delhi.
New Zealand's total of 383 is the highest World Cup score in a losing cause. It was Sri Lanka's 344 against Pakistan until this game.
This is also the first time that Australia have registered 350+ scores in three consecutive ODIs. Their previous two scores were 367 and 399.
Adam Zampa became the 3rd Australian bowler to take at least 3 wickets in 4 consecutive innings. Before this, Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee had done it.
Rachin Ravindra has joined the elite list of scoring 2 World Cup centuries for New Zealand. The other batters are Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Nathan Astle, Stephen Fleming, Glenn Turner, and Scott Styris.
David Warner's 36 sixes has made him the highest six hitter for Australia in World Cups. He went past Glenn Maxwell, who now has 33. However, it's likely to be a nip and tuck situation in this World Cup.
Mitchell Starc leaked 89 in 9 overs against New Zealand, which happened to be the most conceded by an Aussie bowler in a single World Cup inning. He also went wicketless for the first time in World Cup matches.
James Neesham is down on his knees after being run-out at a crucial juncture. Neesham had to walk back for 58 off 39 runs as New Zealand fell short by 5 runs.
Australia registered their 4th consecutive win in the 2023 World Cup. As a result, they have firmed their grip on a semi-final spot.
