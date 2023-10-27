AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Classic World Cup Moments Between Trans-Tasman Rivals

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 27, 2023
Australia defeated New Zealand twice during the 1987 World Cup. Notably, Australia defended a paltry 199 in Indore to eventually win by 3 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
New Zealand captain Martin Crowe led his side to a famous win over Australia during the 1992 World Cup fixture in Auckland. Crowe struck an unbeaten 100 as the visitors lost by 37 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Chris Harris hit his career-best 130 in the 4th quarter-final in Chennai against Australia in the 1996 World Cup. His stupendous batting display allowed the Kiwis to post 286.
(Credits: Twitter)
However, Mark Waugh followed it up with another masterclass. Opening the innings, Waugh made 110 as Australia strolled to the target with ease.
(Credits: Twitter)
Roger Twose was one of the unsung heroes of New Zealand's 1999 World Cup campaign. He struck an unbeaten 80 in what proved to be a stiff chase of 214 against Australia in Cardiff.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shane Bond bowled a fierce spell to wreck Australia in the 2003 World Cup in Gqeberha. Australia somehow managed to get to 208 after fifties from Michael Bevan and Andy Bichel.
(Credits: Twitter)
However, the Kiwis had no answer to Brett Lee, who bowled a thunderous spell too. He took a fifer to dismantle them for 112 in 30.1 overs. Yet, Shane Bond got the Player of the match award for his six-for.
(Credits: Twitter)
Matthew Hayden blasted a century in the Super 8 clash of the 2007 World Cup against the Black Caps in Grenada. Australia amassed 348 and New Zealand collapsed to 133 in reply.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Johnson's 4 wickets kept New Zealand to 206 in the 2011 World Cup fixture in Nagpur. The opening partnership of 133 between Shane Watson and Brad Haddin set the foundation for a 7-wicket win.
(Credits: Twitter)
On a spicy Auckland surface in the 2015 World Cup, Mitchell Starc and Trent Boult delivered sensational bowling spells. Australia ran the Kiwis perilously close despite having only 151 on the board, but the hosts escaped with a one-wicket win.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Starc celebrates opposing captain Brendon McCullum's wicket in the 2015 World Cup final as the MCG went berserk. Later, Aussie batter Steve Smith revealed that it was the loudest roar he had heard in a stadium in the country.
(Credits: Twitter)
Australia become champions for the 5th time in history. They bundled the Kiwis out for 183 in the final and chased it down with 7 wickets to spare as Steve Smith scored an unbeaten fifty.
(Credits: Twitter)
In another low-scoring encounter in the 2019 World Cup at Lord's, Australia outclassed New Zealand comfortably. The Black Caps folded for 157 after defiant fifties from Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja dragged Australia to 241.
(Credits: Twitter)