BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Angelo Mathews Vents Out Frustration At Sri Lanka Support Staff After Getting 'Timed Out'; Watch Visuals

Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket history to be 'timed out' by the umpires during Match 38 of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Delhi on Monday.

Mathews failed to take guard and face his first ball within the stipulated time due to helmet issues and was eventually given out by the on-field umpires.

The umpires had to follow the laws of the game after Bangladesh players appealed for the time out.

Mathews was visibly furious with the decision but he later vented out his anger at the Sri Lankan team management after being given the marching orders on the field.

He threw his helmet in anger near the team dugout before having a animated conversation with the support staff members.

Timeline of events

The incident happened in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings when Shakib Al Hasan had just dismissed Samarawickrama, caught by Mahmudullah near the rope.

Mathews took his time walking in, and then struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard.

As he signalled to the dressing room for a new helmet, Shakib and the Bangladesh team appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal much to Mathews' dismay.

Mathews was seen deep in discussion with Bangladesh and the umpires, but the appeal was not withdrawn and Mathews had to walk back dismayed.

What the law states

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 playing conditions pertaining to "timed out" dismissals reads thus:

40.1.1 After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out.

With Mathews taking more than two minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal.

