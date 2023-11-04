 BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Rajeev Shukla Says 'There Will Be No Shifting' In Venue Despite Rising Air Pollution In Delhi; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Rajeev Shukla Says 'There Will Be No Shifting' In Venue Despite Rising Air Pollution In Delhi; Watch

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: Rajeev Shukla Says 'There Will Be No Shifting' In Venue Despite Rising Air Pollution In Delhi; Watch

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cancelled their training sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday and Saturday due to the rising AQI in Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla made it very clear on Saturday that the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka won't be shifted from Delhi despite the worsening air pollution levels in the national capital.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cancelled their training sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday and Saturday due to the rising AQI, which has touched the "severe plus" category due to the pollution and smog in the city.

Bangladesh are already out of contention for the semi-finals and Sri Lanka are also one defeat away from getting knocked out. They will be playing in Delhi on November 6.

Delhi reeling under smog & pollution

The city's AQI stood at 407 on Saturday morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The air quality is usually assessed by match officials on the day of a game.

"Not having practice (session) is one thing but there will be no shifting (in the match venue)," Shukla told reporters.

Read Also
BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: After Bangladesh, Now Sri Lanka Cancel Training Session In Delhi Amid Worsening...
article-image
Read Also
ICC CWC 2023: 'We Don't Want To Get Sick', Bangladesh Cancel Practice Session Due To Delhi's...
article-image

ICC monitoring situation

The International Cricket Council (ICC) meanwhile, said on Saturday that it is monitoring the situation in Delhi amid the growing concern over playing in the worsening air pollution.

"The ICC and our hosts the BCCI take the well-being of all participants seriously and are monitoring the air quality in Delhi. We are taking expert advice to assess the situation," the ICC stated.

The last of the five World Cup games allotted to Delhi is scheduled for Monday.

The city's AQI on Friday was the worst since the previous high recorded on November 12, 2021.

However, during a review meeting, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to monitor the situation for a day or more before implementing stricter curbs. (With PTI inputs)

Read Also
IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Don't Want A Situation Like This', Says Rohit Sharma On Playing In Mumbai Amid...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Have A Wrong-Footed Menace...': Coach Rahul Dravid Trolls Virat Kohli's Bowling Action Ahead Of...

'We Have A Wrong-Footed Menace...': Coach Rahul Dravid Trolls Virat Kohli's Bowling Action Ahead Of...

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Unwanted Record For Haris Rauf As He Gives Away Most Sixes In A Single World...

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Unwanted Record For Haris Rauf As He Gives Away Most Sixes In A Single World...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: After Bangladesh, Now Sri Lanka Cancel Training Session In Delhi Amid Worsening...

BAN vs SL, CWC 2023: After Bangladesh, Now Sri Lanka Cancel Training Session In Delhi Amid Worsening...

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's Absence Is A Setback But Team India Are On Beast Mode Right Now...

World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's Absence Is A Setback But Team India Are On Beast Mode Right Now...

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra Breaks Multiple Records With Another World Cup Hundred

PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra Breaks Multiple Records With Another World Cup Hundred