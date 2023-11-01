 IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Don't Want A Situation Like This', Says Rohit Sharma On Playing In Mumbai Amid Rising Air Pollution
Rohit Sharma on Wednesday expressed deep concerns about the vitiated air quality in Indian cities, saying the current situation is not ideal and it is important that future generations "get to live without fear".

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
India captain Rohit Sharma is concerned about rising air pollution in Mumbai where they will be playing their seventh match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) has dropped to the 'poor' category due a deadly mix of fog and smoke. Delhi is also reeling under air pollution with the national capital's AQI in the 'very poor' category for the fifth consecutive day.

There are several factors contributing to the worsening air quality and BCCI swinging to action has announced that it won't allow display of fireworks during the remaining World Cup games in Delhi and Mumbai.

"In an ideal world you do not want a situation like this but I am pretty sure that the concerned people are taking the necessary steps to avoid this kind of situation.

"It is not ideal and everyone knows that," Rohit said on the eve of the match against Sri Lanka in the financial capital of the country.

Rohit, who has a five-year-old daughter, said the future generations deserve a clean environment.

"Looking at our future generations, your kids, my kid. Obviously it is important that they get to live without any fear.

"Every time I get to speak outside of cricket, or not discussing cricket I always talk about this. We have to look after our future generations," the Hitman said. (With PTI inputs)

