Mumbai Weather: City Sees Sunny Skies; BKC & Colaba Continue To Breathe Poor Air As Overall AQI Stands Moderate At 132

Mumbai: The city woke up to sunny skies in the morning on Wednesday. Mumbai witnessed partially cloudy mornings for the past few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) however predicted clear sunny skies in the city and suburbs in the morning today.

The weather agency also predicted that the city and suburbs will continue to see sunny skies towards the afternoon and by the evening. The temperatures on Wednesday are likely to be between 27°C to 33°C.

Mumbai's temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 27.1°C while the humidity was 76%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'moderate' category, with a reading of 132.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI Of Different Areas In Mumbai

Colaba: 212 AQI Poor

Andheri: 68 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 194 AQI Moderate

BKC: 201 AQI Poor

Borivali: 133 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 147 AQI Moderate

Worli: 220 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 163 AQI Moderate

