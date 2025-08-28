 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Over 560 One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully In Panvel Under PMC’s Eco-Friendly Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Chaturthi 2025: Over 560 One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully In Panvel Under PMC’s Eco-Friendly Initiative

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Over 560 One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully In Panvel Under PMC’s Eco-Friendly Initiative

The one-and-a-half day Ganpati idols were immersed on Wednesday in a devotional and peaceful atmosphere across Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, covering Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar. More than 560 household idols had been immersed.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image
Devotees immerse Ganpati idols peacefully at PMC’s eco-friendly sites under Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 in Panvel | Representational Image

Panvel: The one-and-a-half day Ganpati idols were immersed on Wednesday in a devotional and peaceful atmosphere across Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, covering Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar. More than 560 household idols had been immersed.

Immersion Planned Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara 6.0’

The immersion was carried out in a planned manner under PMC’s Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 initiative, which focuses on a clean, beautiful, and pollution-free Panvel. Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has launched the campaign “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Lord Ganesha, Awareness of Environment) to ensure that the festival is celebrated while maintaining environmental consciousness.

134 Immersion Sites Prepared for Devotees

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity
Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity
Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose Grounds'
Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose Grounds'
Ganeshotsav 2025: Nearly 30,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully On Day 2 In Mumbai, BMC Sets Up 288 Artificial Ponds
Ganeshotsav 2025: Nearly 30,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully On Day 2 In Mumbai, BMC Sets Up 288 Artificial Ponds
Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan
Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan

This year, PMC set up 134 immersion sites, including 58 natural immersion points and 76 artificial ponds. Facilities such as security guards, electricity supply, CCTV cameras, stages, loudspeakers, nirmalya kalash (containers for offerings), life jackets, and seating arrangements were made available for devotees. Several NGOs and social organizations also extended their support.

Officials Supervised Immersion Arrangements

To monitor the arrangements, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioners Prasenjit Karlekar and Vaibhav Vidhate, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, and ward officers visited various immersion spots.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2025: Ganpati Decoration In Mumbai Pays Tribute To Operation Sindoor & Mahadev | VIDEO
article-image

PMC Ensures Safety and Smooth Management

The corporation, in coordination with the fire brigade, traffic police, construction and health departments, sanitation staff, and police personnel, ensured a smooth and secure immersion process. First-aid services were also provided at every immersion site.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity

Navi Mumbai News: Man Burns Wife Alive In Front Of 7-Year-Old Daughter On Suspicion Of Infidelity

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose...

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking, Raps Prosecution Over 'Loose...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Nearly 30,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully On Day 2 In Mumbai, BMC Sets Up...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Nearly 30,000 Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully On Day 2 In Mumbai, BMC Sets Up...

Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan

Mumbai News: Over 5,400 Ganesh Idols Immersed Peacefully After 1.5-Day Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Girgaoncha Raja's Majestic Pheta Creates Record Tallest & Heaviest Turban