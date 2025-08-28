Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Over 560 One-And-A-Half Day Ganpati Idols Immersed Peacefully In Panvel Under PMC’s Eco-Friendly Initiative

Devotees immerse Ganpati idols peacefully at PMC’s eco-friendly sites under Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 in Panvel | Representational Image

Panvel: The one-and-a-half day Ganpati idols were immersed on Wednesday in a devotional and peaceful atmosphere across Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, covering Kalamboli, Kamothe, Panvel, and Kharghar. More than 560 household idols had been immersed.

Immersion Planned Under ‘Majhi Vasundhara 6.0’

The immersion was carried out in a planned manner under PMC’s Majhi Vasundhara 6.0 initiative, which focuses on a clean, beautiful, and pollution-free Panvel. Commissioner Mangesh Chitale has launched the campaign “Utsav Ganrayacha, Jagar Paryavaranacha” (Festival of Lord Ganesha, Awareness of Environment) to ensure that the festival is celebrated while maintaining environmental consciousness.

134 Immersion Sites Prepared for Devotees

This year, PMC set up 134 immersion sites, including 58 natural immersion points and 76 artificial ponds. Facilities such as security guards, electricity supply, CCTV cameras, stages, loudspeakers, nirmalya kalash (containers for offerings), life jackets, and seating arrangements were made available for devotees. Several NGOs and social organizations also extended their support.

Officials Supervised Immersion Arrangements

To monitor the arrangements, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gawde, Deputy Commissioners Prasenjit Karlekar and Vaibhav Vidhate, City Engineer Sanjay Katekar, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Rupali Mane, and ward officers visited various immersion spots.

PMC Ensures Safety and Smooth Management

The corporation, in coordination with the fire brigade, traffic police, construction and health departments, sanitation staff, and police personnel, ensured a smooth and secure immersion process. First-aid services were also provided at every immersion site.