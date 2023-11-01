IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'No Fireworks At Wankhede & Delhi Stadiums,' Says BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Addressing Air Pollution Woes |

In a proactive effort to address the escalating air pollution crisis in Mumbai and Delhi, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a significant step to mitigate environmental concerns. BCCI's Honorary Secretary, Jay Shah, expressed the cricket body's deep concern about the city's deteriorating air quality and made a noteworthy announcement. For the upcoming ICC World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka scheduled on Thursday, there will be no fireworks display in Mumbai as well as in the future matches in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shah, the Honorary Secretary of BCCI, formally addressed the matter with the International Cricket Council (ICC), emphasizing the urgent need to avoid activities that could further escalate the city's pollution levels. He affirmed BCCI's dedication to combating environmental challenges and emphasized their commitment to prioritising the well-being of fans and stakeholders.

Rohit Sharma's Shares Concern Over Rising Air Pollution

India's cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma, raised concerns about Mumbai's air quality upon arriving in the city on October 31st. Sharing his concerns, Sharma posted an image on his official Instagram handle, depicting the alarming levels of air pollution.

His action highlighted the gravity of the situation and echoed the sentiments of many residents and visitors experiencing the city's deteriorating air quality. Notably, international cricketers, including England's Joe Root, have criticised Mumbai's pollution levels, comparing the experience to 'eating air'.

Rohit Sharma's story screenshot. | Instagram

Mumbai's Ongoing Struggle With Air Quality

Mumbai has been under scrutiny in recent months due to its consistently poor air quality. As of November 1st, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 132, indicating hazardous air conditions. The atmosphere continues to be shrouded in haze, adversely affecting the health and well-being of its residents.

Delhi's Falling Air Quality

Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday (November 1) with an AQI of 372 while the minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius.

BCCI's decision to abstain from fireworks during the India-Sri Lanka match not only serves as a responsible gesture but also highlights the urgent need for collective action to combat air pollution in urban areas.

