SL vs BAN, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Captain Kusal Mendis Refuses To Congratulate Virat Kohli On His 49th ODI Ton; Fans Call It ‘55-Run Effect’

Kusal Mendis was trolled by the netizens. | (Credits: Twitter/Screengrab)

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis invited some flak after he declined to congratulate Indian batting star Virat Kohli on his monumental achievement during the India-South Africa 2023 World Cup clash. Fans on social media have trolled the right-handed batter, stating it's the 55-run effect, referring to Sri Lanka's paltry total of 55 against India in the 2023 World Cup.

Ahead of the game against Bangladesh on Monday in Delhi, Mendis was suggested by a reporter during a press conference to congratulate Kohli on scoring a record 49th ODI ton. However, the 28-year-old in turn asked the journalist, 'Why would I want to congratulate him?' It left the fans baffled as they believe Sri Lankans still haven't recovered from the humiliating loss to India.

Reporter: Virat Kohli has just scored his 49th ODI ton. Would you like to congratulate him?



Kusal Mendis: Why would I want to congratulate him

(Courtesy ICC)#CWC23 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/83mYiR1JqW — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 5, 2023

The Island nation were bowled out for only 55 when the two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2nd. Kohli also led the way in that game, scoring 88 as the hosts piled up 357. Team India's pacers came all guns blazing, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made breakthroughs with the first ball of their respective spells.

Mohammed Shami was equally relentless as he took a fifer to inflict a crushing 302-run loss on Sri Lanka.

Below is how the netizens reacted to Kusal Mendis' statement:

55 run wala effect hai — @vipin mishra 🇮🇳 (@viplnt) November 5, 2023

Low quality answer from low quality sportsman to low quality generalists. — Rohit (@rocksrohit27) November 5, 2023

I don’t think there is any disadvantage of saying congratulations to other cricket player , — PunjabiDharti (@punjabidharti) November 5, 2023

Rip to Kusal Mendis’ instagram account in advance — Salman (@syedsalman97) November 5, 2023

He better leave from social media 😂😂 — Manoj (@ManozPandey2) November 5, 2023

75 all out in trivandrum, 50 in Asia cup in Srilanka & 55 in World Cup… Indian effect — Safas (@realsafas) November 6, 2023

I don’t know why country’s don’t educate its players of social ethics and manners while interacting with media. Such an arrogant behaviour.. — Abhishek Singh (@abhi_buzo) November 6, 2023

R8 why he congrats him , bcz his team lost by virat kohli by 46 run — Yadav akash (@Akash60584583) November 6, 2023

getting bowled by siraj, he is still in trauma since asia cup final. — Abhijeet D (@abhijeet_d25) November 5, 2023

Because you can’t do this. Even you can’t thought in your dreams so you need to be congratulated to him — Mrf (@Maruf89395406) November 5, 2023

This is the same team which scored 55 and also lost against afganistan? — Hashmatullah Shahidi (@CincinnatiGS) November 5, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)