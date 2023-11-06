SL vs BAN, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Captain Kusal Mendis Refuses To Congratulate Virat Kohli On His 49th ODI Ton; Fans Call It ‘55-Run Effect’

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis invited some flak after he declined to congratulate Indian batting star Virat Kohli on his monumental achievement during the India-South Africa 2023 World Cup clash. Fans on social media have trolled the right-handed batter, stating it's the 55-run effect, referring to Sri Lanka's paltry total of 55 against India in the 2023 World Cup.
Ahead of the game against Bangladesh on Monday in Delhi, Mendis was suggested by a reporter during a press conference to congratulate Kohli on scoring a record 49th ODI ton. However, the 28-year-old in turn asked the journalist, 'Why would I want to congratulate him?' It left the fans baffled as they believe Sri Lankans still haven't recovered from the humiliating loss to India.
The Island nation were bowled out for only 55 when the two sides met at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2nd. Kohli also led the way in that game, scoring 88 as the hosts piled up 357. Team India's pacers came all guns blazing, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made breakthroughs with the first ball of their respective spells.
Mohammed Shami was equally relentless as he took a fifer to inflict a crushing 302-run loss on Sri Lanka.
Below is how the netizens reacted to Kusal Mendis' statement:
