PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Unwanted Record For Haris Rauf As He Gives Away Most Sixes In A Single World Cup

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Bangladesh's Shakib al Hasan conceded the most sixes in the 2011 World Cup, leaking 11 in 9 innings. He managed only 7 wickets at 43.14 apiece.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
England's Graeme Swann gave away 12 sixes in the 2011 World Cup edition in 7 innings. However, the off-spinner also snared 12 scalps at 25.75.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan conceded a staggering 14 sixes in 8 innings during the 2019 World Cup. Rashid struggled throughout the tournament, including giving away 110 runs in 9 overs against England.
(Credits: Twitter)
India's Yuzvendra Chahal had also given away 14 sixes during the 2019 World Cup in 8 innings. Chahal ended up with 12 wickets in the tournament, averaging 36.83.
(Credits: Twitter)
Zimbabwe's Tinashe Panyangara leaked a staggering 15 sixes in 6 innings during the 2015 World Cup in Australia. He averaged an eye-watering 78.40, managing only 6 scalps.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Pakistan's Haris Rauf now holds the unwanted record of conceding the most sixes in a single World Cup edition. The right-arm pacer has already given 16 in the 2023 World Cup in 8 innings, but has also taken 13 scalps.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!