PAK vs NZ, CWC 2023: Rachin Ravindra Breaks Multiple Records With Another World Cup Hundred

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
23-year-old Rachin Ravindra has the most World Cup centuries before turning 24 with 3 under his belt. Sachin Tendulkar held the record previously as he had 2.
Rachin Ravindra now has the most World Cup centuries by a New Zealand batter and the only debutant overall to score 3 tons in a single World Cup edition. Glenn Turner, Nathan Astle, Scott Styris, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, and Kane Williamson have 2 centuries each in World Cups.
Rachin Ravindra is also the 2nd youngest player to reach 500+ runs in a single World Cup edition, doing so in 23 years 351 days. Sachin Tendulkar achieved it in 22 years 324 days.
Rachin Ravindra smashed his 1st World Cup 100 against England in Ahmedabad, followed by against Australia. He hammered 116 against Australia, but it went in a losing cause as the Kiwis went down by 5 runs.
Rachin Ravindra belted 108 off 94 deliveries against Pakistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He opened with Devon Conway in Will Young's absence and completed his 50 off 51 balls.
Rachin Ravindra is now the 2nd highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup with 523 runs in 8 matches at 74.71. Quinton de Kock remains at the top with 545 runs, headlined by 4 tons.
Kane Williamson, who returned from a thumb injury, scored a pristine 95. He put on 180 with Rachin Ravindra, leaving Pakistan to chase down an improbable 402.
