IND vs SA, CWC 2023: Player Battles To Watch Out For As Top Two Sides Lock Horns

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 04, 2023
Kagiso Rabada and Rohit Sharma have locked horns in ODIs on 12 occasions. Rabada has knocked over the Indian captain 4 times and averages a decent 32.75.
Kagiso Rabada has an impressive record against Shubman Gill. Gill has been knocked over by Rabada twice in 2 innings and averages 5.
Lungi Ngidi has an impressive record against Rohit Sharma. The right-arm seamer has claimed the Indian skipper's wicket twice on 2 occasions and averages a stunning 11.
Tabraiz Shamsi has a slight wood over Virat Kohli in ODIs. In 3 innings, the left-arm wrist-spinner has dismissed Kohli once and averaged 28.
Keshav Maharaj has an impressive record against Virat Kohli and could spoil his birthday at the Eden Gardens. The left-arm spinner has claimed Kohli's wicket twice in 3 innings at 18 apiece.
A rampaging Jasprit Bumrah against an in-form Quinton de Kock will be an enticing battle. De Kock has faced Bumrah on 7 occasions in ODIs, but has lost his wicket only twice.
Jasprit Bumrah has a massive upper hand over Aiden Markram in ODIs. The right-arm pacer averages a stunning 13.50 against Markram in 6 innings with 2 dismissals.
As one of the best players of spin-bowling, Heinrich Klaasen trying to counter Kuldeep Yadav will be highly interesting. However, Kuldeep has dismissed Klaasen only twice in 7 innings at 38.50.
Regardless of his record against the Proteas' batters, Mohammed Shami will threaten the opposition, given his current form. The right-arm pacer has claimed 14 wickets in 3 matches at a stunning average of 6.71.
