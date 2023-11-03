'Not Enough Words To Describe The Energy': Rishabh Pant And Axar Patel Seek Blessings At Tirupati Balaji Temple; Check Photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel wearing traditional South Indian clothes outside of Balaji Tirupati Temple in Chennai.
Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel get ready to offer prayers at the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Chennai. Pant took to X (formerly Twitter) by posting the photos and caption, 'Not enough words to describe the energy of the place. Didn’t feel like leaving the temple. Unbelievable positive energy & spiritual energy.'
Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel outside the temple posing. Both are critical all-format cricketers for India and will be hoping to make their presence felt in the coming months.
Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant get ready to offer prayers.
Axar Patel and Rishabh Pant travel in a buggy vehicle.
A fan tries to click a photo with Rishabh Pant. Fans wished him speedy recovery after he underwent a horror accident late last year. Pant is likely to mark his return in the Test series against England early next year.
Axar Patel was a last-minute exclusion from the 2023 World Cup squad. Axar's quadriceps strain paved the way for Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion in the squad. However, he marked a successful return in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, slamming 52 off 27 balls against Punjab.
Rishabh Pant has been one of India's best Test batters since his debut. The keeper-batter has played several clutch Test knocks to propel India to some famous Test wins. Pant averages 46.37 in 33 Tests with 5 centuries.
