IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Sri Lanka Register The Lowest Total Against India In World Cup History

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 03, 2023
Javagal Srinath picked up 4 wickets against the Netherlands in the 2003 World Cup clash against the Netherlands in Paarl. Team India managed only 204 on the board, but India showcased relentlessness with the ball to bowl the Dutch out for only 136.
(Credits: Twitter)
Former Indian seamer Manoj Prabhakar starred in the 1987 World Cup win over Zimbabwe as India bowled them out for 135 in Mumbai. The hosts chased the target down with 8 wickets to spare.
(Credits: Twitter)
Zaheer Khan was the spearhead of India's attack during the 2003 World Cup. After India slammed 311, thanks to Sachin Tendulkar's 152, Namibia folded for 130. Zaheer Khan was amongst the frontline bowlers to take 2 wickets, but Yuvraj Singh did the major damage as
(Credits: Twitter)
Team India decimated England for 129 in the 2023 World Cup clash in Lucknow. Although the hosts made a below-par 229, Jasprit Bumrah was relentless with the new ball to fashion a 100-run victory.
(Credits: Twitter)
Madan Lal starred in a massive win over Australia during the 2023 World Cup. The right-arm pacer took 4 wickets for 20 runs in 8.2 overs as Australia folded for 129, losing by 118 runs.
(Credits: Twitter)
Madan Lal was also in the thick of the things during the 1975 World Cup fixture against East Africa. He rattled East Africa with stunning figures of 9.3-2-15-3 as they were bowled out for 120.
(Image Credits: Twitter)
Javagal Srinath might have been in his twilight years during the 2003 World Cup, but was effective. Srinath took 4 wickets in his 9-over spell to bowl Sri Lanka out for 109 after India made 292.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravichandran Ashwin was one of the frontline spinners for India during the 2015 World Cup in Australia. India steamrolled oppositions in the group stage, headlined by bowling the UAE out for 102 as Ashwin took 4 wickets.
(Credits: Twitter)
Sri Lanka now hold the misfortune of registering the lowest World Cup total against India in World Cups. Led by Mohammed Shami's fifer, India blew away Sri Lanka for 55 at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2023 World Cup.
(Credits: Twitter)
Thanks For Reading!