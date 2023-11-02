IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Athiya Shetty To Sara Tendulkar, Stars Descend At Wankhede To Cheer For Team India

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 02, 2023

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi watching the match at Wankhede along with former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif

Yuzvendra Chahal also came to cheer for Team India along with his wife Dhanashree Verma

Bollywood stars Athiya and Ahaan Shetty were on the edge of their seats when the former's husband KL Rahul was at the crease

Athiya Shetty was heartbroken when KL Rahul got out for 21 vs Sri Lanka

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara was once again seen cheering for Team India from the VIP box

Sara Tendulkar gave a standing ovation to Shubman Gill after the India opener scored 92 runs at the Wankhede Stadium

Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash also came to watch the blockbuster contest in Mumbai

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who got a statue dedicated to him installed at the stadium on Nov 1, was seated alongside Akash Ambani during the match

