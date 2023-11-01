Take A Closer Look At Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue At Wankhede Stadium In Mumbai

By: Rohan Sen | November 01, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his life-size statue at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 1

The statue has been installed at the Sachin Tendulkar stand at the Wankhede Stadium

This is the first statue installed at the iconic Wankhede Stadium

Tendulkar's statue has been crafted by Pramod Kamble, a well known painter-sculptor from Ahmednagar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was among the political bigwigs who attended the event for Sachin Tendulkar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, BCCI secretary Jay Shah and board vice-president Rajeev Shukla were also present for the unveiling

Tendulkar's wife Anjali and daughter Sara also came for the event

Sachin seen here with his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and brother Ajit Tendulkar

Tendulkar's statue overlooks the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where he started and finished his illustrious cricketing journey