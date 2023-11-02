 IND Vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami Takes 5 To Become Highest Wicket Taker For India In ODI World Cups
Mohammed Shami bagged his third World Cup five-for to become the highest Indian wicket take in World Cup history with 45 scalps from 14 innings.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Fast bowler Mohammed Shami broke the Indian record for the most wickets in ODI World Cups after taking five against Sri Lanka in Match 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shami bagged his third World Cup five-for to become the highest Indian wicket take in World Cup history with 45 scalps from 14 innings. He is the second bowler overall to bag three five-wicket hauls after Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

More details to follow...

IND Vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami Takes 5 To Become Highest Wicket Taker For India In ODI World...

'Steve Smith Lag Raha Hai': Netizens Unimpressed With Sachin Tendulkar's Statue At Wankhede Stadium

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Shubman Gill 92, Virat Kohli 88 Power India To 357/8 At Wankhede, Dilshan...

ICC World Cup 2023: England Players Resort To Inhalers For Tackling Alarming Pollution In India

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: Rohit Sharma Hits Four On Opening Ball Of The Innings, Loses His Off-Stump On...

