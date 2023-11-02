IND Vs SL, CWC 2023: Mohammed Shami Takes 5 To Become Highest Wicket Taker For India In ODI World Cups

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami broke the Indian record for the most wickets in ODI World Cups after taking five against Sri Lanka in Match 33 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Shami bagged his third World Cup five-for to become the highest Indian wicket take in World Cup history with 45 scalps from 14 innings. He is the second bowler overall to bag three five-wicket hauls after Australian pacer Mitchell Starc.

More details to follow...

