IND vs SL, CWC 2023: India Become First Team To Qualify For Semi-Finals After 302-Run Win Over Sri Lanka In Mumbai

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai got to witness a special performance from the home side as India completely blew away Sri Lanka to become the first team to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-finals on Thursday.

Defending 358 on a good batting pitch, the Men in Blue bowled out Sri Lanka for 55 to register their biggest victory (302 runs) in ODI World Cup history.

The Indian fast bowlers produced a fiery spell with Mohammed Shami leading the charge once again with his third World Cup five-for and second in this edition for the hosts.

Shami, Siraj & Bumrah blow away Sri Lanka

Shami also became the highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups with his five-for, to follow up on his four-for against England after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj removed the Sri Lankan top-order in the first two overs.

Bumrah started the damage with the very first ball of the run chase as he got rid of Pathum Nissanka for a golden duck.

Siraj returns to form

Siraj repeated Bumrah's feat by sending back Dimuth Karunaratne (0) with his first ball of the second over before dismissing Sadeera Samarawickrama four balls later for a duck.

Captain Kusal Mendis came in at No.3 and went back to the dressing room just as quickly as Siraj castled him with a ball which he delivered wide off the crease and got to leave after pitching.

Wankhede goes berserk after Shami fireworks

With Sri Lanka reeling at 3 for 4, Shami came into the attack and immediately struck in his first over with the wicket of Charith Asalanka (1) and Dushan Hemantha (0) off successive deliveries. Angelo Mathews managed to play out Shami's hat-trick ball to avoid further humiliation for the Lankans.

But the carnage continued as Shami struck two overs with the wicket of Dushmantha Chameera (0), thanks to an outstanding review from KL Rahul behind the stumps.

Shami's 2nd five-for in CWC 23

Sri Lanka were left tottering at 22 for 7 and at one stage, were in danger of getting bowled out for the lowest ODI score of 35 had it not been for the lower order which provided more resistance than the top with the bat.

But the respite was short-lived as Shami returned for his second spell to finish off the tail to end the match in 19.4 overs.

Gill, Kohli & Iyer miss individual hundreds

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli once again missed out on a record equalling 49th ODI hundred but Indian batters made merry on a flat deck to score a mammoth 357 for 8 against Sri Lanka in a World Cup match here on Thursday.

Kohli (88 off 94 balls), who previously missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's 49th ODI ton, against New Zealand in Dharamsala, enjoyed a 189-run second wicket stand with his heir apparent Shubman Gill, who looked a million dollars during his run-a-ball 92.

After a mini-slump, it was Shreyas Iyer (82 off 56 balls), who feasted against a mediocre bowling attack on a placid track, to get some form back before the match against South Africa at Eden Gardens, which will be played on a spicier track.

