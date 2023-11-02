IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'I Know Suddenly I'll Be A Bad Captain', Rohit Sharma Wary As Knockout Stage Beckons

Rohit Sharma. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma remains aware of the consequences of dropping a game at any stage of the 2023 World Cup. The veteran opener understands that he is getting all the accolades due to India's current standing, but it could drop significantly due to even loss in their World Cup campaign.

The Men in Blue are the only undefeated side in the ongoing 2023 World Cup as they have won all 6 matches thus far fairly convincingly. Led by Rohit Sharma, the hosts have an opportunity to seal a semi-final spot on Thursday as they start as overwhelming favourites against Sri Lanka. Nevertheless, India's recent history with knockout matches will make their fans hugely nervous.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Rohit claimed:

"It's not my thought process (that India is enjoying a dream run), it's the team's thought process that the guys comply with. When things look good, everything looks good, everything works well. I know how this whole thing works. I'm quite aware of one game here and there, I know suddenly I'll be a bad captain. I know how it works. I try and do what is necessary from the team's perspective and be sure of that."

"It won't be right for us to think about the future" - Rohit Sharma

The 35-year-old further said they are not thinking far into the future and that their goal is to not stay unbeaten but to perform well every time they take the field.

"No, we are not thinking of going that far, honestly. We just want to win every match. I have said this so many times, that for us, every match that we play is important. How we do well in that, what things we didn't do in the last match, how we can do in this match. Our focus is on that. And after that, we move our vehicle forward. It won't be right for us to think about the future, that we have to go unbeaten and stay unbeaten. I don't think that is the goal. The goal is to play every game and play it well."

Sri Lanka haven't beaten India in World Cups since 2007.

