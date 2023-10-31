Rohit Sharma's Daughter Samaira Dresses As Team India Captain For Halloween 2023

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira was spotted donning her father's World Cup No.45 jersey in a picture that has gone viral on social media. The photo spreading far and wide has the little girl posing with a cute smile as Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a photo and posting a caption of their daughter dressed as the Indian captain for halloween

Rohit's wife Ritika took to her official Instagram handle and posted a couple of pictures of Samaira with the caption, 'Look who went as @rohitsharma45 for Halloween.'

Below is the screengrab of the post:

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaria. | (Credits: Instagram)

Rohit Sharma and co. out to seal semi-final spot as they face Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium:

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and his men have spearheaded India's dream of winning the 2023 World Cup exceptionally well thus far. The hosts have won all six games quite convincingly, with the latest one coming against England despite making a below-par 229 with the bat.

Rohit Sharma's innings of 87 on a tricky Lucknow surface was critical and deservedly earned the Player of the Match award. The Nagpur-born cricketer has made an excellent comeback after registering a duck against Australia in Chennai. Since then, Rohit's scores have been 131, 86, 48, 46, and 87 to take his tally to 398 runs in 6 matches 66.33.

The 398 runs made him India's highest run-getter in the tournament. With Sri Lanka already reeling from their loss to Afghanistan, the hosts should be confident about beating them in Mumbai.

